Delhi New Cabinet: Mukesh Ahlawat new face, 4 ministers retained, says AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Big news is coming from Delhi at this time. Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Imran Hussain will take oath as cabinet ministers in Delhi. Mukesh Ahlawat will also take oath as cabinet minister. Delhi will get a new cabinet minister. Along with Atishi. Cabinet ministers will take oath.