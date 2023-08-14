trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648876
Delhi on high alert!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Delhi Terrorist Attack Alert: Alert of terrorist attack in Delhi. Intelligence agencies issued an alert.. There may be a terrorist attack in Delhi on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. Terrorist organizations conspired to attack Terrorists may try to tarnish the image of the country by attacking before the G20.

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst creates massive destruction
play icon5:3
Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst creates massive destruction
“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP
play icon3:5
“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
play icon4:13
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
India to have 19th round of talks with China
play icon3:14
India to have 19th round of talks with China
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
play icon3:35
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC

