Delhi Ordinance Bill might be presented in Lok Sabha today

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Before the next year's general elections in the country, the opposition has decided to show its strength to the government. He is going to present a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha today. With this, the Delhi Ordinance Bill can be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Please tell that in this connection, PM Modi has also given approval to the cabinet. AAP has opposed this ordinance.
