Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has got the support of the Congress in protesting against the central government's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi. Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda has said that we are against the attack on the federal structure, the central government has been attacking the federal structure for the last 9 years.
