Delhi Police conducts huge raid in Fake Cancer Medicine Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Fake cancer medicines busted in Delhi. Huge raid has been conducted on fake medicines in Delhi's Bhagirath Palace. The police have arrested two accused who were involved in the business of fake medicines.

