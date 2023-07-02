trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629682
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police Conducts Unexpected Visits Across The City To Check On Readiness

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Delhi Police initiated surprise visits to parts of the national capital on July 01 in order to check the preparedness of the police. Surprise visits were made in the areas like Rani Bagh, Mangolpuri, Janakpuri and more.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
play icon9:2
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
play icon3:29
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
play icon2:42
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Demands Detailed Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
play icon1:49
Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Demands Detailed Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
BJP MEETING: Big meeting of BJP in Delhi, instructions to minority front, connect Muslims with BJP
play icon6:58
BJP MEETING: Big meeting of BJP in Delhi, instructions to minority front, connect Muslims with BJP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
play icon9:2
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
play icon3:29
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
play icon2:42
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Demands Detailed Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
play icon1:49
Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Demands Detailed Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
BJP MEETING: Big meeting of BJP in Delhi, instructions to minority front, connect Muslims with BJP
play icon6:58
BJP MEETING: Big meeting of BJP in Delhi, instructions to minority front, connect Muslims with BJP