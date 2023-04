videoDetails

Delhi: Police is on alert regarding Shobha Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the police is guarding every nook and corner in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Police is on alert regarding Shobha Yatra. Police have seized many poles. Meanwhile, the police have banned Rath and DJ and strict monitoring is being done through drones.