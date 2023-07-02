trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629697
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion

Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
In a bid to widen the road for Saharanpur highway, a Temple and a Mazar were removed in Bhajanpura area of Delhi. The police personnel offered prayers at the temple before removing it.
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
Delhi Police Conducts Unexpected Visits Across The City To Check On Readiness
Delhi Police Conducts Unexpected Visits Across The City To Check On Readiness
