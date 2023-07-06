trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631543
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests ‘contract killer’ Kamil following encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a contract killer, Kamil, following an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30 on July 06. As per Police, Kamil has more than 12 cases registered against him. The most recent incident included a shooting death in the Delhi neighbourhood of Jama Masjid. One pistol was recovered from him. Questioning in the matter is underway.
