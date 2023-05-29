NewsVideos
Delhi Police takes big action against wrestlers!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Delhi Police has taken a big action against the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Taking strong action against the protestors, Delhi Police has removed the tents from Jantar Mantar and FIR has been registered against Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat for not giving permission for the dharna.

