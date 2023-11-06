trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684879
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public

Nov 06, 2023
Polluted air is blowing in many cities of the country including Delhi-Mumbai, Kolkata-Lucknow. Pollution has made the people of Delhi sick. Schools have been closed in the capital. So 50 percent people have been asked to work from home. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar commented on the same and said, 'a collective solution to pollution will have to be found.
All Videos

Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
Play Icon10:24
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
Gopal Rai comments on Delhi Pollution
Play Icon9:34
Gopal Rai comments on Delhi Pollution
Delhi Government take Big decision regarding the increasing pollution in Delhi
Play Icon1:43
Delhi Government take Big decision regarding the increasing pollution in Delhi
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Files nomination from Sardarpur Seat
Play Icon2:11
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Files nomination from Sardarpur Seat
Israel releases new drone video
Play Icon5:38
 Israel releases new drone video

