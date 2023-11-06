trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684688
Delhi Pollution Level crosses 600 mark

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Since Karva Chauth, pollution level in Delhi has been seen worsening. The air quality index in Delhi-NCR has crossed 600 mark. Whereas AQI level has been recorded at 616 in Noida. In this report, know what the situation of pollution in Delhi and what steps is the government taking to combat it.
