Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Delhi Pollution News: There is good news regarding pollution in Delhi. The air quality in Delhi is gradually improving. In view of this, the Commission for Air Quality is withdrawing the GRAP-4 phase. Let us tell you. The people of Delhi have been facing the brunt of pollution for the last several days.
