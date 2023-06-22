NewsVideos
Delhi: President Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards to Nurses

Jun 22, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023 to Nurses in the National Capital on June 22. National Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards are given as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by Nursing Professionals in the country. This award is presented every year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

