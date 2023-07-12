trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634460
Delhi Rain: Chances of rain in Delhi even today, if it rains, Delhi will drown

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Delhi Flood: The water level of Yamuna in Delhi has broken the record of 45 years, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting in view of the situation. There is a possibility of rain in Delhi even today, if it rains today, Yamuna flowing above the already dangerous level can increase Delhi's problems.
