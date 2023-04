videoDetails

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat via email, checks underway | Zee News English The Indian School in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail claiming there were bombs on the premises, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. According to them, the bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances.