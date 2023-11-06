trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684721
Delhi schools shut in view of Increasing Air Pollution

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Due to increasing air pollution in Delhi, Delhi government has taken an important decision. Delhi's AQI has crossed 600, reaching the very poor category. Due to this, a decision has been taken to close schools in Delhi till 10th November.
