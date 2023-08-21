trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651752
Delhi: Security Guard Thrashed By Drunk Man Over Parking Dispute in Dwarka, Accused Booked

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Security guard was allegedly beaten by an inebriated man over a parking dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka. The guard and the man had an argument over parking space in the society. The accused then thrashed the guard multiple times.
