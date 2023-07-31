videoDetails

Delhi Service Bill may be introduced in Lok Sabha today

| Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha: Today can prove to be a decisive day for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi as it is expected that the bill related to transfer posting will be presented in the Lok Sabha today. Will happen. However, today itself can prove to be the day of examination of the Opposition Alliance India (I.N.D.I.A.).However, if the NDA has a majority in the Lok Sabha, then the bill can be easily passed there. But it has to be seen whether the opposition unitedly can prevent the passage of the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha or not. Also know in this news that if the Delhi Service Bill is passed then what changes will come from it.