Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Delhi Service Bill: Today again there will be a test of the strength of the opposition in the House. The Delhi Government Bill 2023 will be presented in the Lok Sabha today. In view of this the I.N.D.I.A. Whip has been issued to the MPs to appear in the House.

