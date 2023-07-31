trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642504
Delhi SEWA Bill may be presented in Lok Sabha today

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Delhi Services Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah will present this bill. This bill is related to transfer posting of officers in Delhi. This bill was approved in the meeting of Union Ministers chaired by PM Modi.

