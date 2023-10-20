trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677742
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi to get Premium Bus Service soon

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Delhi Premium Bus Service: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big gift to the capital of India, Delhi. Now premium buses will run on the roads of Delhi. Know in detail in this report how this facility will be available.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Talks About Virat Kohli's Century And Richard Kettleborough's Wide Decision
play icon2:7
World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Talks About Virat Kohli's Century And Richard Kettleborough's Wide Decision
Israel-Hamas War: US Working Out Agreement With Egypt To Ensure Humanitarian Assistance
play icon4:10
Israel-Hamas War: US Working Out Agreement With Egypt To Ensure Humanitarian Assistance
Canadian Diplomats Leaves India after India's Ultimatum
play icon7:16
Canadian Diplomats Leaves India after India's Ultimatum
China ready to stop Israel-Hamas Conflict, says Chinese Media Report
play icon2:59
China ready to stop Israel-Hamas Conflict, says Chinese Media Report
Watch PM Modi's address after Rapid Train Inauguration
play icon6:27
Watch PM Modi's address after Rapid Train Inauguration

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Talks About Virat Kohli's Century And Richard Kettleborough's Wide Decision
play icon2:7
World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Talks About Virat Kohli's Century And Richard Kettleborough's Wide Decision
Israel-Hamas War: US Working Out Agreement With Egypt To Ensure Humanitarian Assistance
play icon4:10
Israel-Hamas War: US Working Out Agreement With Egypt To Ensure Humanitarian Assistance
Canadian Diplomats Leaves India after India's Ultimatum
play icon7:16
Canadian Diplomats Leaves India after India's Ultimatum
China ready to stop Israel-Hamas Conflict, says Chinese Media Report
play icon2:59
China ready to stop Israel-Hamas Conflict, says Chinese Media Report
Watch PM Modi's address after Rapid Train Inauguration
play icon6:27
Watch PM Modi's address after Rapid Train Inauguration
Delhi Premium Bus Service,premium bus service delhi,premium bus service,Premium bus service scheme,premium bus seva,luxury bus seat,luxury bus service,luxury bus service in india,luxury bus service to start from delhi to london,aap premium bus service,Delhi New Bus Service,Delhi News,new bus service,new bus service in delhi,luxury bus from delhi to manali,bus service in delhi,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal new bus service delhi,Zee News,breaking,Trending,