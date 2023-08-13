trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648472
Delhi: Vehicle movement suspended at several locations ahead of Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Vehicle movement suspended ahead of Independence Day in several locations in Delhi on August 13. Security has been tightened at several locations in the city. India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023. PM Modi will hoist National Flag from the historic Red Fort and will address the nation afterwards.

