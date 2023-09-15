trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662606
Delhi Witnessed Sudden Change In Weather, Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts Of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on September 15. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi for the next three days.
