Delhi witnesses heavy flooding as Yamuna overflows

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to continuous heavy rains due to monsoon 2023, the water level of Yamuna has increased. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna, a situation of water-logging has arisen in many nearby areas. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of increasing the risk of epidemic due to water entering the houses and death of animals.
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
0:38
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
2:25
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
Flood threat increases again in Delhi, water can be released again from Hathni Kund Barrage
14:57
Flood threat increases again in Delhi, water can be released again from Hathni Kund Barrage
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
3:13
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence
0:43
MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence
