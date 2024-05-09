Advertisement
Delhi Woman's Sunroof Reel Stunt In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
An online sensation, this bold act by a Delhi-based lady in Muzaffarnagar has gone viral. The video, which was first shared by user Prateek on Safe Cars India on X, has received over 35,000 views and is still making the rounds on social media. The woman is seen in the footage hanging out of a moving car's sunroof, gaining attention from onlookers with her daring move. Some find her boldness moving, while others concern about the possible risks involved with such behavior. The fact that people are still talking about the video shows how amazing and controversial viral content may turn out.

