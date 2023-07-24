trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639743
Delhi: Yamuna continues to overflow, water level crosses danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Water level of Yamuna River is rising once again. On July 24, the water level was recorded at 206.56 m at Old Yamuna Bridge. The water level of Yamuna has been on the rise since July 22. The flood-affected people were shifted to relief camps as they lost their shelters. Hundreds of flood-affected people were seen taking shelter in the relief camps near Old Yamuna Bridge.
