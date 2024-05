videoDetails

Delhi's Carnival Resort catches fire

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Delhi Alipur Huge Fire Breakout: A massive fire has broken out at Carnival Resort in Alipur, Delhi. After the incident, fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Let us tell you that 10 fire engines, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.