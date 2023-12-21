trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701387
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Health Minister has made a huge statement over Covid's new variant JN.1. Health Minister said that Delhi is fully prepared against the new variant. Instructions have been given to increase genome sequencing. Further, A meeting has also been held with experts. Along with this, hospitals of Delhi are also on alert mode.

All Videos

Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Play Icon7:26
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Social media platform X server down
Play Icon3:19
Social media platform X server down
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
Play Icon0:50
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
Tara Sutaria's Dance Moves in a Black Dress at Christmas Party: Orry's Reaction Spotted
Play Icon0:20
Tara Sutaria's Dance Moves in a Black Dress at Christmas Party: Orry's Reaction Spotted
VIRAL VIDEO : Cute Baby Monkey Explores Frog: A Sweet and Cute Captured Video
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Cute Baby Monkey Explores Frog: A Sweet and Cute Captured Video

Trending Videos

Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
play icon7:26
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Social media platform X server down
play icon3:19
Social media platform X server down
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
play icon0:50
Sonam Bajwa Plays with Adorable Puppy, Wins Hearts with Overflowing Love in Viral Video
Tara Sutaria's Dance Moves in a Black Dress at Christmas Party: Orry's Reaction Spotted
play icon0:20
Tara Sutaria's Dance Moves in a Black Dress at Christmas Party: Orry's Reaction Spotted
VIRAL VIDEO : Cute Baby Monkey Explores Frog: A Sweet and Cute Captured Video
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Cute Baby Monkey Explores Frog: A Sweet and Cute Captured Video
Delhi Health Minister spoke about Corona New Variant,Delhi Health Minister spoke about Corona,Delhi Health Minister,