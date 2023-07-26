trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640681
Delhi's ITO roads flooded with water due to heavy rain since morning

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Delhi Weather News Update: After the rains in Delhi-NCR since Wednesday morning, the weather pattern has changed and people have got relief from the heat, but in the meantime the rising water level of Yamuna and Hindon rivers has raised concerns. Meanwhile, incessant heavy rains have created a situation of heavy flooding on the roads of ITO due to which people are facing many problems.
