Demolition takes place next to Kolkata Rape Hall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case Update: While CBI has entered the case of rape and murder of a female doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, a shocking news is coming out. Let us tell you that demolition has taken place next to the Kolkata rape hall. Now the question is arising that after such a big incident, why is there suddenly a need for demolition and repair?