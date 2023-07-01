trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629463
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Bihar Teacher Vacancy: In Bihar, the government has abolished the requirement of being a permanent resident of the state for teacher recruitment. After this decision of the Nitish government, the protest of the teacher candidates of the state has started. Today i.e. on Saturday (July 01), teacher candidates from all over Bihar are protesting in the capital Patna.
