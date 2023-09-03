trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657312
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's big allegation on SP, SP is preparing for booth capture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak targeted the Samajwadi Party. During this, he alleged that Samajwadi Party is preparing to loot the booth in Ghosi by-election.
