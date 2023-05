videoDetails

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak gives credit of victory to CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

The BJP has won all the 17 seats in the UP civic elections. So on the other hand, the main opposition party of the state Samajwadi Party has faced a crushing defeat. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak has given the credit of the victory to Yogi ji's strict law and order in the state.