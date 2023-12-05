trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695563
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deputy CM will be made in all three states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Assembly Election Results: BJP got a big victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, meanwhile BJP has decided the names of CMs of 3 states. According to sources, there is news that all three can also be made Deputy CM.
Follow Us

All Videos

Vasundhara will be the new CM?
Play Icon16:44
Vasundhara will be the new CM?
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Play Icon1:5
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Play Icon3:10
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
Play Icon9:47
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
Play Icon7:25
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone

Trending Videos

Vasundhara will be the new CM?
play icon16:44
Vasundhara will be the new CM?
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
play icon1:5
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
play icon3:10
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
play icon9:47
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
play icon7:25
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
Shivraj Singh Chauhan,Vasundhara Raje,Rajasthan BJP,Election Result Live,assembly election result live,rajasthan election result 2023,Rajasthan election result,Election result,election news,Assembly Election 2023,Ashok Gehlot,BJP,Lal Diary,rajasthan lal diary,modi ka magic,winter session 2023,mp election result 2023,mizoram election 2023 result,chhattisgarh election 2023 result,bjp 2024 plan,indi alliance,baba balaknath rajasthan cm face,