Deputy CMO of Prayagraj Sunil Singh dies by hanging himself in a hotel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Prayagraj Deputy CMO Sunil Singh committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel. Sunil Singh was in depression for a long time. Told that the dead body of the Deputy CM was found hanging in the room.