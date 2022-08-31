NewsVideos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 30 informed that Deputy Superintendent of Police level officers have been appointed to investigate the Sonai Phogat’s death case. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, “Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate the matter. Our team has left for Haryana & they'll ensure a thorough probe into the case. We've also sent a report regarding the probe of the case to Haryana CM.” “As far as drugs are concerned, anti-narcotics cell is working efficiently. We have trust in anti-narcotic cell and the police. It won't happen any further,” he added.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
