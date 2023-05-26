NewsVideos
Deshhit : 15 thousand crore fine on Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Pakistan has bought a lot of trouble by signing a gas pipeline agreement with Iran. According to the agreement, Pakistan has to complete the gas pipeline project from Iran by March 2024. If Pakistan fails to complete the project, it will have to pay a hefty fine of $18 billion to Iran.

