Deshhit: Atiq Ahmed cries on his son's encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:25 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed, who made thousands of people cry, today cried bitterly in the court room. The reason behind this is the encounter of his son Asad Ahmed. Atik said that all this happened because of me. Now this day was left to be seen.