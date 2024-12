videoDetails

Deshhit: Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh: ISKCON Issues Advisory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:52 AM IST

ISKCON has issued an advisory for its followers in Bangladesh after ongoing attacks on Hindus and ISKCON members. The advisory urges them to conceal their religious identity and practice their faith discreetly to avoid targeting by extremists. ISKCON emphasized maintaining safety and refraining from actions that could reveal their Hindu identity.