Deshhit: Bangladesh Crisis - Why are Muslims infiltrating India amid attacks on Hindus?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

Hindus have been seen protesting unitedly in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. But Hindus living in rural areas of Bangladesh are still scared and some want to come to India. You must have seen many pictures that Hindus gathered on the Bangladesh border, whom BSF understood and sent them back. But if Assam Chief Minister Himanta is to be believed, it is surprising that Muslims are infiltrating into India amid attacks on Hindus. But why?