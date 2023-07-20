trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638137
Deshhit: Big update on Seema Haider!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Seema Haider News: Seema Haider, who has grabbed the headlines of Indo-Pak, is now being discussed all over Nepal. Seema Haider entered India from Nepal's Kapilvastu district and Zee Media is showing you one picture from there too. The Khunwa area of ​​Uttar Pradesh of India is adjacent to the border from the district of Nepal where we have our presence. This is the way, the border from where Seema came to India along with her 4 children.
