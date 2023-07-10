NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Bridges broken, buses washed away, rains and floods wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Monsoon has wreaked havoc in India. Scary pictures are coming out from different parts of the country. In Himachal, nature showed a scene of devastation which people had not seen till date. Buses, bridges were all destroyed in Himachal. On the other hand, the rain in Uttarakhand has worsened the situation. Rain is creating havoc in UP as well. Waterlogging in Delhi and rising water level of Yamuna river has increased the restlessness.

All Videos

Heavy violence in West Bengal Panchayat Election, Governor will come to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.
4:13
Heavy violence in West Bengal Panchayat Election, Governor will come to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.
Taal Thok Ke: In 24 there is a 'family' threat from Modi, my party is my father's 'fiefdom'
51:37
Taal Thok Ke: In 24 there is a 'family' threat from Modi, my party is my father's 'fiefdom'
'Maun Satyagraha' Will Be Held By Congress On July 12 In Support Of Rahul Gandhi
6:11
'Maun Satyagraha' Will Be Held By Congress On July 12 In Support Of Rahul Gandhi
Weather: From Delhi to Himachal, nature wreaked havoc, PM Modi assured all possible help
0:54
Weather: From Delhi to Himachal, nature wreaked havoc, PM Modi assured all possible help
Baat Pate Ki: Called outside the house, in front of the mother publicly the girl was adopted with a knife । Gurgaon Murder
41:53
Baat Pate Ki: Called outside the house, in front of the mother publicly the girl was adopted with a knife । Gurgaon Murder

Trending Videos

4:13
Heavy violence in West Bengal Panchayat Election, Governor will come to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.
51:37
Taal Thok Ke: In 24 there is a 'family' threat from Modi, my party is my father's 'fiefdom'
6:11
'Maun Satyagraha' Will Be Held By Congress On July 12 In Support Of Rahul Gandhi
0:54
Weather: From Delhi to Himachal, nature wreaked havoc, PM Modi assured all possible help
41:53
Baat Pate Ki: Called outside the house, in front of the mother publicly the girl was adopted with a knife । Gurgaon Murder
Weather updates,weather news,Delhi rains,Delhi floods,monsoon latest update,monsoon 2023,himachal floods update,uttarakhand weather update,red alert in himachal,imd alert,monsoon rain,Himachal Pradesh rains,weather alert today,Weather Alert,yamuna river danger level,delhi me jalbharav,Zee News,Himachal Pradesh weather update,himachal weather report,himachal pradesh rain update,himachal news,Weather Report,