Deshhit: Chandrayaan-Luna becomes champion of space, Putin jumps with joy

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Deshhit: After being separated from the propulsion module - Vikram Lander is now on its journey which will be completed by going to the lunar surface. Chandrayaan being so close to the moon, some difficult steps have to be completed by the lander and reach the surface. Zee News viewers were explained in simple words through a dummy in this report that how the lander will land now and why it will take 6 days to land so close to the moon.

