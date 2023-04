videoDetails

Deshhit: Congress Leader 'Imran Pratapgarhi', praised Mafia Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

A video of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi from Congress party is going viral. In which he is reciting ballads in the glory of the mafia. Imran is telling through poetry that there will be no one like Atiq.