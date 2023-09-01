trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656528
Deshhit: Delhi Police to provide full proof security to G20 guests with women commandos and drone cameras

Sep 01, 2023
Deshhit: Big leaders of 20 countries will come in the conference of G-20 countries to be held in Delhi. Whose security is with the Delhi Police, to make the security of the guests impregnable, the Delhi Police has started training women commandos, while the police will keep an eye on every activity happening in Delhi with the help of drone cameras.
