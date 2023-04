videoDetails

Deshhit: Does Mamata need to take a lesson from the Yogi model?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

The fire of violence in West Bengal is not taking its name. The situation seems uncontrollable. Stone pelting has taken place in the Risda railway station area of ​​Hooghly, the operation of trains remained halted for several hours from the security point of view.