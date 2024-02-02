trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717220
Deshhit: Economic Crisis strapped Pakistan assures Maldives of helping 'development needs'

|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Deshhit: Pakistan is struggling with economic crisis, there is an atmosphere of anarchy everywhere. But he leaves no opportunity to oppose India. This time Maldives gave a chance when pro-China President Moizzu asked for financial help from Pakistan and without thinking Kakar announced the help. But the question is, how will Pakistan help Maldives in difficult situation?

