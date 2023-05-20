NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Everyone's eye on PM Modi and Biden in G7 meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
The world's superpowers met PM Modi in Hiroshima. Biden hugged PM Modi. Everyone's eye was on the pictures of PM and Modi Biden.

All Videos

Deshhit: Clash continues between Imran Khan and Shahbaz government
21:58
Deshhit: Clash continues between Imran Khan and Shahbaz government
As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English
1:1
As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English
PM Modi meets leaders of 'QUAD' countries
1:26
PM Modi meets leaders of 'QUAD' countries
Deshhit: Strict arrangements for G20 in Kashmir
4:40
Deshhit: Strict arrangements for G20 in Kashmir
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine
0:41
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine

Trending Videos

21:58
Deshhit: Clash continues between Imran Khan and Shahbaz government
1:1
As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English
1:26
PM Modi meets leaders of 'QUAD' countries
4:40
Deshhit: Strict arrangements for G20 in Kashmir
0:41
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine
pm modi meets joe biden,Joe Biden,PM Modi,pm modi joe biden in g7,modi meets biden,pm modi g7 summit,Narendra Modi,pm modi meet joe biden,modi biden meeting,G7 summit,modi biden,PM Narendra Modi,biden greets modi,pm modi in g7 summit video,modi biden meet,modi biden meet today,modi in g7 summit,biden meets modi,pm modi and joe biden hug,modi meet joe biden,joe biden meets pm modi,Modi,modi meet biden g7,modi biden hug video,