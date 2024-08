videoDetails

Deshhit: Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's bank accounts to be unfrozen after 17 years

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

Deshhit: The fire of protest is still burning in Bangladesh. Yesterday, the protesters jammed the streets of Dhaka in such a way that the convoy of interim government's chief advisor Mohammad Yunus got trapped in his house.